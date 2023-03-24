Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $341.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.94. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.