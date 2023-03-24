Litchfield Hills Research Comments on Star Equity Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) – Litchfield Hills Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Star Equity in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Star Equity’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.
Star Equity Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ STRR opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Star Equity has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $12.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Star Equity
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Star Equity by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.
Star Equity Company Profile
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Star Equity (STRR)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.