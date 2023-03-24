Litchfield Hills Research Comments on Star Equity Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) – Litchfield Hills Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Star Equity in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Star Equity’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRR opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Star Equity has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $12.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Star Equity

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 84,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.91. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,104,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 21.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Star Equity by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.