Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.20.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $259.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.42. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $281.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

