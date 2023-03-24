LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.
LivePerson Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $291.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $26.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
