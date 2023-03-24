LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $291.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

