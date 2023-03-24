Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Charlie Nunn Purchases 285,316 Shares of Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Charlie Nunn bought 285,316 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £136,951.68 ($168,183.32).
LON LLOY opened at GBX 46.85 ($0.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 669.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.89. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 38.51 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 54.33 ($0.67).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,857.14%.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
