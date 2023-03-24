Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Charlie Nunn Purchases 285,316 Shares of Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Charlie Nunn bought 285,316 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £136,951.68 ($168,183.32).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LON LLOY opened at GBX 46.85 ($0.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 669.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.89. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 38.51 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 54.33 ($0.67).

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLOY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 75 ($0.92) in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 65.22 ($0.80).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

