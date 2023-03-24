LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Price Target Cut to $2.00

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of LMDX stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $187.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.63. LumiraDx has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $8.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in LumiraDx by 186.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

