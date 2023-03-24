LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €815.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €815.00 ($876.34) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €805.00 ($865.59) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($946.24) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €908.00 ($976.34) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €832.00 ($894.62) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €890.00 ($956.99) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €820.80 ($882.58) on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($210.16) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($280.16). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €801.59 and its 200-day moving average is €715.66.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

