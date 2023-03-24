Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.27. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 33,369 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $506.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 216.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.