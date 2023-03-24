LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $16,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

LYB opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

