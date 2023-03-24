Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Macerich in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.13. Macerich has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

About Macerich

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Macerich by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

Featured Stories

