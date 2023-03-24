Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 2,200,000 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,558,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,309.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,059,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,786,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 201.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 531,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.