Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

MARPS stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

