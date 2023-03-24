Mason & Associates Inc Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mason & Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $105.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

