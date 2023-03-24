Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Stock Performance

MTRN opened at $109.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.08. Materion has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $118.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Materion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 477,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,198,000 after buying an additional 169,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,780,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,015,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 239,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,970,000 after buying an additional 65,848 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.