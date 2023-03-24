Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,597 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 9.9% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 29,754 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 24,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 24,766 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $277.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

