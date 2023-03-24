McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $313,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

NYSE MKC opened at $71.20 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

