McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Shares Up 43.3%

McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 43.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05. 1,611 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 974% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

McPhy Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

McPhy Energy Company Profile

McPhy Energy SA designs, develops, and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; and hydrogen storage solutions and fuel cells. It also designs hydrogen stations; and provides integrated hydrogen solutions.

