MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,966 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $235,576,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,179,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,439 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,575 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $21,385,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659,078 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

