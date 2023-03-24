Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives $5.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMIZF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 11th. UBS Group cut Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. Meliá Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

