MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,246,000 after acquiring an additional 357,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after acquiring an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 57.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,673,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 271,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,851,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,305.00.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,191.55 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,163.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $985.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

