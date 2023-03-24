MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,191.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,163.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $985.43. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,275.82. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,305.00.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

