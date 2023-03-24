Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Reduced by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of MU opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $86.24.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.26.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,190. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

