Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.4% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.0 %

MSFT stock opened at $277.66 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.62 and its 200-day moving average is $245.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $275.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

