Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,578 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,298,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $311,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,635,572 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,111,703,000 after purchasing an additional 41,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $277.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

