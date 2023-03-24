Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,635,572 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,473 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 7.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,111,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 29,754 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 24,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 24,766 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Trading Up 2.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $277.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

