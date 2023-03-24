MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.64. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INKT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

