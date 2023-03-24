MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INKT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
