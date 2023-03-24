MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 248.26% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.