Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Position Increased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares during the period.

Shares of MRTX opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.05. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $101.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.65.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.72) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Meek sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $134,726.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Meek sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $134,726.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $95,143.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,655 shares of company stock worth $699,126 in the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

