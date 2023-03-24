Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 31st. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Miromatrix Medical Stock Performance

MIRO opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Miromatrix Medical has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miromatrix Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Miromatrix Medical by 148.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 429,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 256,744 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Miromatrix Medical by 254.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Miromatrix Medical by 87.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Miromatrix Medical by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 512,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

