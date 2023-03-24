Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Tigress Financial raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $13.55. Mondee shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 1,033 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the third quarter valued at about $696,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

