MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.01, but opened at $22.82. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 5,485 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 588,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 782.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 24,265 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,002,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

