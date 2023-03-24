MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Up 9.4% on Insider Buying Activity

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 111,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 185,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Specifically, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 588,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,774,589.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLTX shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,916,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,002,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

