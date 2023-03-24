Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of -1.06.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Rating) by 200.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 11.37% of Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (CSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed pre-combination special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) through the use of common stock, warrants and rights.

