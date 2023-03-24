Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Insider Andrew R. Williams Sells 1,000 Shares

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) insider Andrew R. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £108 ($132.63), for a total transaction of £108,000 ($132,629.25).

Mountview Estates Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON:MTVW opened at £108 ($132.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 97.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £116.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of £117.22. The company has a market cap of £421.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,388.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

Mountview Estates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a GBX 500 ($6.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $250.00. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,426.74%.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

Recommended Stories

