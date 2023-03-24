Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,171 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after buying an additional 1,243,077 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after buying an additional 851,055 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,699,000 after acquiring an additional 764,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,377,000 after acquiring an additional 762,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LYB opened at $85.74 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

