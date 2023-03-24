Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 3,248 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,987 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,129,000 after buying an additional 189,336 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,459,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,774,000 after buying an additional 421,877 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,392,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,829,000 after acquiring an additional 94,594 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $38.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.