Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $177,023,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,201 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,743 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,100 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 536.3% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.