Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,067 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $187,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $155,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $668,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $114.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $135.17.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.