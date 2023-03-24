Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 11,340 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 553.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

