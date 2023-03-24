Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 226 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.68.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $216.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.81. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.