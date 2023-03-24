Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 827 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 215,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after buying an additional 198,467 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $9,635,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,026,000 after buying an additional 80,052 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,889,000 after buying an additional 55,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IJT stock opened at $105.46 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.98.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.