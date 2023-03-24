Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 33,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 56,855 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 31,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.8 %

WY opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

