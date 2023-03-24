Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.95 and a one year high of $119.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

