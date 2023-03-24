Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 684.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after buying an additional 1,197,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 26.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 23,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.