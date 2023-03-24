Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Trading Up 0.0 %

Prologis stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.46.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

