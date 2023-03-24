Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

PFFD opened at $19.06 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

