Mutual Advisors LLC Has $826,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE GM opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.06.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

