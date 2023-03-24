Mutual Advisors LLC Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $432.49 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $507.71. The company has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $410.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

