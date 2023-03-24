Mutual Advisors LLC Has $871,000 Stock Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,065,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,410,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $439,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $96.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.62. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $114.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

