Mutual Advisors LLC Has $907,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG opened at $223.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.36 and a 12-month high of $283.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.10.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

